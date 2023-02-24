Weather closes some SoCal theme parks: Disneyland stays open

A couple of SoCal amusement parks have closed, so far for Friday, due to inclement weather.

Knott's Berry Farm announced its Friday closure, with select California Marketplace locations open until 6 p.m.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia also is closing for the day. Six Flags announced tickets already purchased for Friday can be used any other day through the end of the year.

Disneyland, on the other hand, remains open.

— Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) February 24, 2023

— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) February 24, 2023

The Southland is expecting the bulk of rain to move in Friday evening and remain through Saturday.

