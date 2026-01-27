Out-of-control Waymo with driver behind the wheel crashes into parked cars in Los Angeles

Wild video shows the moments that an out-of-control Waymo van veers off the road in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles before crashing into parked cars over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday at around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lilac Place, which is just off Vin Scully Avenue outside of Dodger Stadium, according to neighbors in the area.

The surveillance camera footage shows the van, a Waymo Zeekr, veering off the road and into the vegetation off the left shoulder before striking a street sign and driving out of frame. More footage from another security camera then shows the van swerving back onto the road, where it then crashes into multiple parked cars and finally comes to a stop.

The Waymo van driving through vegetation as it strikes a street sign in Echo Park on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. Salvador Donantonio

A spokesperson for Waymo shared a statement with CBS LA upon request, noting that the van was being driven by a person and not autonomously, despite the company's typically offered autonomous rideshare service.

"Aside from the autonomous specialist, there were no riders in the Waymo," the statement said, in part. "The driver exited the vehicle on his own and there are no reported injuries associated with this event."

It's still unclear how many vehicles the van struck. Salvador Donantonio says that not only was his own car damaged, but that he and his mother were almost hit as they walked into his home. He says that he pushed his mom out of the way when he saw the van heading in their direction before he took off running.

"Well, this car's coming straight to me, and then I just run," Donantonio said. "I just ran for my life because I was between two cars, smashed."

The Waymo van after it crashed into parked cars in Echo Park on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. Salvador Donantonio

Waymo officials are investigating what caused the van to lose control. They said that the driver, a third party employee who works for another company, is not being allowed to drive other vehicles as their investigation continues.