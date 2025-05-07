Water main break causes flooding in Westlake area

A water main break in the Westlake area caused flooding Wednesday morning.

The break was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department around 3:44 a.m. near the block of S. Westlake Avenue.

KCAL News

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was called to the scene and, as of 5 a.m., was making repairs. They said fewer than 20 customers are being affected. The Department of Transportation also responded to help with traffic control in the area.

It is unknown when the water main will be repaired or what caused it.