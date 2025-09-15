Water main break forces two Inland Empire schools to cancel class Monday

Class was canceled at two Inland Empire schools on Monday after a water main broke over the weekend, cutting off the water supply to both campuses.

Both Thompson Middle School and Murrieta Canyon Academy, an alternative high school, cited safety concerns for students and staff in the decision-making process.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause," a message on Thompson's website reads. "Water is a critical resource for school operations, and our top priority is the safety of students and staff as well as ensuring that our schools have the resources they need to operate."

The main broke Sunday afternoon, the message says. Contractors estimate water service will be fully restored by Tuesday evening. The message did not state whether class would be canceled again Tuesday if service wasn't restored by the morning.

The schools encouraged parents and students to check online communications for classwork.

"This asynchronous day provides a good opportunity to catch up on assignments and review class materials online," the message reads.

It's not yet clear how the water main broke.