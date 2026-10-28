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Water main break in Hollywood forces several street closures

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Several roads in Hollywood are closed on Wednesday afternoon after a water main break.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said that the incident took place around 7:35 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue when an 8-inch mainline broke.

All eastbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard are closed until further notice from Highland Avenue to Las Palmas Avenue.

Aerial footage of the incident showed water rushing into the street.

LADWP crews quickly responded to the scene and began turning off the water to assess the damage.

"We have to do this carefully to avoid causing any other issues in other parts of the system since the water system is a pressurized system," the LADWP said. 

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