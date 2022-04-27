Watch the CBS News Los Angeles "Meet the candidates: LA County Board of Supervisors" forum
The Los Angeles County elections office will begin mailing ballots for the 2022 California Primary by May 9.
One of the most important and talked about races this year is for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. Four candidates vying for L.A. County's District 3 will discuss the issues surrounding this race.
On Wednesday, April 20, CBS News Los Angeles was proud to present a live community event, giving residents an opportunity to "meet the candidates" and learn all of the candidates' perspectives on the top issues impacting the county.
The three candidates will be joined by Anchor Jeff Vaughn and Reporter Laurie Perez, who will moderate the forum.
Candidates who took part in the forum:
Lindsey Horvath
West Hollywood City Council member
Senator Bob Hertzberg
State Senator for District 18
Senator Henry Stern
State Senator for District 27
