Watch CBS News
Local News

3 suspects jump out of vehicle after high-speed chase in the Antelope Valley

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities are searching for three suspects after a brief high-speed pursuit started in the Antelope Valley.

The chase started after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the silver sedan for speeding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

pursuit-2.png
CHP chasing suspect wanted for speeding in the Antelope Valley.

The suspect was seen driving over 100 mph heading north on Highway 14. There were at least three people in the vehicle.

All three suspects jumped out of the car in a Sylmar neighborhood at El Dorado Avenue and El Cajon Street and ran in different directions. Authorities are currently searching the area.

suspects-jump-out-of-car.png
Three suspects jump out of a silver sedan in a Sylmar neighborhood.  SkyCAL

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.