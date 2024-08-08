3 suspects jump out of vehicle after high-speed chase in the Antelope Valley

Authorities are searching for three suspects after a brief high-speed pursuit started in the Antelope Valley.

The chase started after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the silver sedan for speeding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP chasing suspect wanted for speeding in the Antelope Valley.

The suspect was seen driving over 100 mph heading north on Highway 14. There were at least three people in the vehicle.

All three suspects jumped out of the car in a Sylmar neighborhood at El Dorado Avenue and El Cajon Street and ran in different directions. Authorities are currently searching the area.

Three suspects jump out of a silver sedan in a Sylmar neighborhood. SkyCAL

This is a developing story, check back for updates.