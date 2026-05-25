Watch live: CBS LA American Music Awards Red Carpet Special

Some of the music industry's biggest names are set to hit the red carpet ahead of the American Music Awards tonight.

CBS LA: American Music Awards Red Carpet Special will capture the moments with Kalyna Astrinos and Grae Drake as the stars arrive at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show airs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PDT on CBS LA and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.

The AMAs, which are the world's largest fan-voted awards show, will then air on CBS television stations and stream on Paramount+ starting immediately after the Red Carpet show.

CBS LA

Queen Latifah serves as the show's host this year, more than 30 years after co-hosting the 1995 edition of the show.

While voting has closed for most categories, people can still vote online or on Instagram for the social song of the year and tour of the year. Voting for those categories will remain open through the first half hour of the show.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with eight nominations after her 2025 release of "The Life of a Showgirl," which is up for the best pop album and album of the year awards. Swift is a 40-time AMA winner, which is more than any other artist.

Other nominees include Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and Sombr, each of whom received seven nominations.

This year's extensive list of performers includes Billy Idol, Keith Urban, Teyana Taylor, Hootie and the Blowfish, New Kids on the Block and The Pussycat Dolls. K-pop megaband BTS is also slated to make a surprise appearance following their four-year hiatus as members fulfilled their mandatory military service requirements.