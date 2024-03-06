Watch: LA County Ballot Counting live streams

Watch CBS News
By Julie Sharp

While only 16% of the eligible voters in Los Angeles County participated in the March 5 election, there's still work to be done tallying the votes.

Vote-by-mail ballots may take several days to process and results from provisional and conditional ballots take time to clear and then added to the tally.

In total, over 910,000 people voted in Los Angeles County with almost 66% voting by mail. The remaining 34% cast their ballots in-person at a voting center.

Turnout for Los Angeles County voters was significantly lower this March 2024 Presidential Primary compared to the 2020 election, where 2,122,469 people voted.

The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder will provide ballot counting updates daily, weekdays between 4 to 5 p.m. through March 19, with final counts on March 22 and then on March 26.

