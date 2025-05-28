Southern California deserts, valleys brace for dramatic warm-up with temperatures expected to reach triple digits

A dramatic warm-up is coming to parts of Southern California with triple digits expected to impact the deserts and valleys.

KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert to warn communities about the high temperatures that may affect their daily routines. Our team of meteorologists says the heat should peak on Friday with the hottest temperatures in 2025 so far. The alert has been issued for areas like the Antelope Valley and the Inland Desert.

The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory for the interior central coast and Santa Clara Valley for temperatures in the mid-90s to 105 degrees. The advisory will go into effect on Friday at 11 a.m. and will remain until 8 p.m.

The mornings will begin with a bit of cloud coverage, especially near the coasts, but by the late morning to early afternoon, that should clear.

Weather officials urge sensitive populations, like young children and the elderly, to take caution during peak hours.

Tips for staying safe during the heat:

Drink fluids and stay hydrated

Stay in air-conditioned rooms if possible

Avoid prolonged periods in the sun

Do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles