Southern California deserts, valleys brace for dramatic warm-up with temperatures expected to reach triple digits

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
/ KCAL News

A dramatic warm-up is coming to parts of Southern California with triple digits expected to impact the deserts and valleys.

KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert to warn communities about the high temperatures that may affect their daily routines. Our team of meteorologists says the heat should peak on Friday with the hottest temperatures in 2025 so far. The alert has been issued for areas like the Antelope Valley and the Inland Desert.  

The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory for the interior central coast and Santa Clara Valley for temperatures in the mid-90s to 105 degrees. The advisory will go into effect on Friday at 11 a.m. and will remain until 8 p.m.

The mornings will begin with a bit of cloud coverage, especially near the coasts, but by the late morning to early afternoon, that should clear.

Weather officials urge sensitive populations, like young children and the elderly, to take caution during peak hours.

Tips for staying safe during the heat:

  • Drink fluids and stay hydrated
  • Stay in air-conditioned rooms if possible
  • Avoid prolonged periods in the sun
  • Do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles
