Wandering bear in Altadena climbs down tree, runs into neighborhood

A black bear that had been clinging to a tree in an Altadena neighborhood since Sunday morning finally climbed down but is now wandering around.

The bear drew crowds of people to the 2300 block of Glenrose Avenue. Some were worried about what would happen when it finally decided to come down. When Kailah Holley walked outside of her house, she looked up and saw the bear perched in a tree.

Around 8:15 p.m., the bear finally climbed down and ran into the neighborhood.

"My grandson is in the car crying; he didn't want to get out," said Betty Comas, an Altadena resident.

Neighbors say the bear has been stuck in the tree since 9 a.m., turning the quiet street into an unexpected attraction.

Around 7 p.m., a Pasadena Humane Animal Control officer arrived, asking people to clear the area and stop agitating the bear.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene, establishing a perimeter and helping with crowd control.

Wildlife officials urge people to keep their distance and not approach the animal.