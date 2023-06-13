Watch CBS News
Walt Disney's home is up for rent in Los Feliz

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Walt Disney's Los Feliz storybook mansion is available to rent.

Redfin has the four-bedroom 3.5 house that Disney built for his family back in 1932 listed to rent for $40,000 a month.

The house looks very Disneyesque, with white plaster, wood shingles on a pitched roof, stained glass windows, and brick. The front door is within a central tower, topped with a weather vane.

living-room.png
Inside the 1932 house built by Walt Disney in Los Feliz. Redfin

Inside, there's a two-story living room with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, wood-paneled walls, a brick fireplace, and original leaded windows with views of the backyard pool and downtown Los Angeles.

The dining room is detailed with French doors and an artisanal-painted ceiling. There's also a home theater and an elegant powder room.

Disney lived there with his wife and two daughters for 18 years, until 1950.

walt-disney-house.jpg
The Los Feliz home that Walt Disney built for his wife and two daughters in 1932. The family lived there until 1950. Redfin
First published on June 13, 2023 / 8:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

