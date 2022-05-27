Wallen L. Andrews Elementary School placed on lockdown as LASD searches for pair of potentially armed suspects

LASD searching for pair of suspects who fled from crashed vehicle in City of Industry

An elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday as authorities searched for a pair of potentially armed suspects in the City of Industry who were said to have fled from a crash off the 60 Freeway.

Wallen L. Andrews Elementary School, located on S. Caraway Drive in Whittier, was put on lockdown per request from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as deputies searched for the suspects.

California Highway Patrol officers were also on scene to search, and had set a perimeter in the immediate area.

Sky9 was over the scene of the crash, where a vehicle could be seen abandoned on the side of the westbound 60 Freeway at the Crossroads Parkway off-ramp.

The off-ramp was closed as authorities investigated.