Walk Like MADD in Long Beach raises funds for those affected by drunk driving

Walking for a cause in Long Beach with MADD

Walking for a cause in Long Beach with MADD

Walking for a cause in Long Beach with MADD

About 250 people were up early Saturday morning, getting their steps in, walking and jogging for a cause in Long Beach at the Walk Like MADD 5K in memory of Christopher Castillo.

Saturday's fundraising goal for the walk is $50,000 and money raised will go towards advocacy work including legal services, grief counseling and anything that can be offered for free to victims of drunk driving tragedies.

Many of the volunteers at the event were also affected somehow by drunk driving. Joan Brewer, MADD volunteer lost her son Randy when he was 22 years old.

"It changes your life forever, friends' lives forever. I won't have grandchildren. He was my only child, so it does change your life forever," said Brewer.

"Since Randy was the drunk driver, he was the victim of his own driving – I'm hoping people will learn from his story. I do a lot of speaking for MADD to the convicted drunk drivers cause it's all a choice, and you are so precious."

Statistics show drunk driving crashes are on the rise over the years and 31% of U.S. traffic fatalities involve a drunk driver. Someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash every 79 seconds.

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, MADD is the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of the crimes and prevent underage drinking.