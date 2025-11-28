Volunteers give backpacks full of essentials to Skid Row community

As many are shopping for Black Friday deals, a group of volunteers headed out for Backpack Friday downtown Los Angeles to help people experiencing homelessness.

The nonprofit, Highly Favored: A Blessing to Others, brought the Backpack Friday giveaway event to the Skid Row community, the day after Thanksgiving.

Founder Alexis Philius said the nonprofit and Friday's event have evolved over 11 years, inspired by seeing homeless people on the streets while she would drive to work. "I wanted to find a way to give back to the community … so I started keeping backpacks, hygiene supplies together," she said.

That effort has grown, with volunteers from Highly Favored, UNAC/UHCP, and UFCW 1428, distributing the backpacks filled with hygiene items, blankets, warm gloves, and scarves.

Hot meals, lunch bags, and medical services were also available at the event.

"It is more crucial than ever for the community to come together to support our most vulnerable populations," Goudeau said.