Riverside County crews battling 75-acre Volcano Fire near Murrieta

Riverside County firefighters battled a brush fire burning near Murrieta on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which crews dubbed the Volcano Fire, was reported at around 2:50 p.m. near Via Volcano and Tenaja Road in the La Cresta area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters say that the blaze has burned about 75 acres of medium brush and is 0% contained.

"Multiple air and ground resources are assigned," firefighters said.

The blaze is burning adjacent to the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve, a popular hiking location in the area. There are many residential properties in the surrounding area, but no evacuation orders or warnings were issued as of 3:30 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers closed Tenaja Road from Avocado Mesa to Avenida La Cresta so firefighting apparatus could reach the area without interference.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.