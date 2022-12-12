Visitors pay respects at Virgen de Guadalupe celebration in DTLA

Visitors began arriving early Monday to honor the Virgen de Guadalupe celebration at the Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral in downtown Los Angeles.

Thousands are expected to attend Monday.

The event lasts until 7 p.m. Monday. Food and street vendors are expected to be at the location.

Several masses will be held throughout the day.

The Virgen de Guadalupe is the patron saint of Mexico. Many families have a tradition of dropping off flowers at the church.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels is located at 555 W. Temple St.