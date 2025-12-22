"Call of Duty" co-creator Vince Zampella dies after crash on Los Angeles highway

Vince Zampella, a video game developer known for pioneering iconic franchises including "Call of Duty," has died at 55, gaming company Electronic Arts said. Zampella died Sunday in a car crash on the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles.

The crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. near mile marker 62 in an unincorporated area part of the county close to Altadena, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were alerted to the crash by an emergency services request from an Apple device via satellite, according to their incident log.

In a news release, CHP officers said that for unknown reasons a car "veered off the roadway" and struck a concrete barrier, which caused it to burst into flames. The driver was trapped inside following the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was ejected, police said. They died after being taken to a nearby hospital, officers said.

Zampella founded Respawn Entertainment in 2010 and was the former CEO of Infinity Ward, the studio that develops the "Call of Duty" franchise.

"As one of the founders of Infinity Ward and Call of Duty, you will always have a special place in our history. Your legacy of creating iconic, lasting entertainment is immeasurable," said a statement from Infinity Ward.

Electronic Arts, which acquired Respawn Entertainment in 2017, shared a statement with CBS Los Angeles on Zampella's death.

"This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince's family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince's influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching," the statement said. "A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world."

Zampella helped develop an extensive list of successful games throughout his career, which began in 2002 with "Medal of Honor: Allied Assault" and continued with the first "Call of Duty" game in 2003.

In recent years, he helped produce the "Star Wars Jedi" series. His Respawn Entertainment studio has produced games like "Titanfall" and "Titanfall 2" as well as "Apex Legends." He was also leading a team at DICE LA, which is an EA studio based in Playa Vista, according to the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.