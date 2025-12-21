Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on Angeles Crest Highway in Altadena

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
One person was killed and another was hospitalized following a single-car crash on the Angeles Crest Highway in Altadena on Sunday afternoon. 

The crash was reported at around 12:45 p.m. near mile marker 62, according to the California Highway Patrol. They were alerted by an emergency services request sent by an Apple device via satellite, said CHP's incident log for the crash. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified. 

A second victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It's unclear what caused the crash. 

CHP officers said that both lanes of the highway would be closed at the tunnel nearby until approximately 6 p.m. 

