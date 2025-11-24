Vietnam War veteran identified as body found near Ventura County highway in 1981

The unidentified body that was discovered on Highway 33 in Ventura County back in 1981 was identified on Monday as a Vietnam War veteran from Pennsylvania.

Hikers discovered the partial skeletal remains in February 1981 near mile marker 43.50 on Highway 33 in Ojai, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

"Along with the remains, investigators recovered a green army-style jacket and two pairs of glasses," the release said.

At the time, the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the remains belonged to a man in his late 20s or 30s who was about 5-foot-7. They were unable to determine the cause of death.

Evidence was submitted to the Department of Justice for DNA analysis back in 2004, but they were only able to obtain a partial profile, which was insufficient for entry into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, the release said.

After two more decades without an answer as to the man's identity, advances in DNA technology allowed for a complete profile of the man. VCSO partnered with Redgrave Research Forensic Services to conduct genetic genealogy research, finally identifying the unknown man after 44 years.

He was identified as Thomas Aquina Cooney, a Vietnam War veteran and Bronze Star recipient. Cooney was born on Oct. 5, 1950 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, the release said.

"Through investigative work, detectives located a family who had not heard from a relative in over fifty years," deputies said. "Reference DNA samples were collected from a family member and compared to the unidentified remains, leading to a positive identification."

Deputies are still looking for more information on Cooney's life and the circumstances surrounding his death. Anyone who knows more is urged to contact VCSO's Cold Case Unit at (805) 383-8739.