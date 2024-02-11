Watch CBS News
Video: Suspected burglar falls into pool during alleged escape in Beverly Hills

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities say a suspected burglar in Beverly Hills fell into a pool while trying to escape police. 

Officers say the suspect broke into a house in the 300 block of South Palm Drive and tried to run away.

Video shows, when police arrived, the suspect tried to use a ladder to escape, but lost his footing. That's when he fell right into the pool. 

Police were able to track down the suspect and arrest him. 

First published on February 11, 2024 / 8:33 AM PST

