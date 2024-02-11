Video: Suspected burglar falls into pool during alleged escape in Beverly Hills

Caught on Video: Suspected burglar falls into pool while attempting escape in Beverly Hills

Authorities say a suspected burglar in Beverly Hills fell into a pool while trying to escape police.

Officers say the suspect broke into a house in the 300 block of South Palm Drive and tried to run away.

Video shows, when police arrived, the suspect tried to use a ladder to escape, but lost his footing. That's when he fell right into the pool.

Police were able to track down the suspect and arrest him.