Video: Suspected burglar falls into pool during alleged escape in Beverly Hills
Authorities say a suspected burglar in Beverly Hills fell into a pool while trying to escape police.
Officers say the suspect broke into a house in the 300 block of South Palm Drive and tried to run away.
Video shows, when police arrived, the suspect tried to use a ladder to escape, but lost his footing. That's when he fell right into the pool.
Police were able to track down the suspect and arrest him.
