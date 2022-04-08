Video shows wind picking up garbage can, throwing it onto the roof of a Sherman Oaks home across the street

Caught on video: Wind gust picks up trash can and throws it onto Sherman Oaks home

Maybe it was a late April Fool's Day prank, but windy conditions in Southern California apparently wanted the fun to keep going and threw a garbage can onto the roof of a Sherman Oaks home Thursday.

Video captured by Colin Campbell of Camp Aligator Production showed a particularly strong gust of knocking down two trash cans, but picking up the third, sending it flying into the air.

(credit: Camp Aligator Productions)

The can flew about 100 feet, and landed on the roof across the street. Somehow, the landing did not damage the home, and there were no injuries.

Somehow, the same gust of wind didn't touch the four garbage cans sitting just a few feet away along the same curb.

The wind did not appear to be a microburst, but simply a strong gust of wind with a sense of humor.