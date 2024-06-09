Video shows wild street takeover on streets of Downtown LA

Wild video shows street takeover on the streets of Downtown LA

Wild video shows the moments that hundreds of people swarmed a Downtown Los Angeles intersection early Sunday morning.

Footage taken from a building above the intersection of Hope Street and Third Street shows as a white truck, with several people in the bed, performs dangerous driving stunts while surrounded by the crowd of people. A smaller group of people standing in the middle of the intersection could also be seen as the truck performed doughnuts around them.

Some bystanders could be seen pointing lasers and at one point shots were reportedly fired.

Officers arrived at the scene a little after 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They were sent to the area after learning of the takeover, shots fired and possible illegal fireworks being lit.

A bullet casing was discovered at the scene, police said.

There have been no reports of injury stemming from the incident or the shot fired.