Video shows moments shoplifting suspects discuss new California laws in back of Seal Beach patrol car

Viral video shows moments shoplifting suspects discuss new California laws in back of patrol car

A recently viral video shows the moments that two shoplifters discuss Proposition 36, one of the new laws in effect in California that now makes stealing a felony, while sitting in the back of a police car.

The video, which was shared on Sunday by the Seal Beach Police Department, follows along with a trio of shoplifting suspects as they hit multiple stores back on Dec. 4, making off which more than $1,600 in stolen merchandise.

The suspects first enter an Ulta Beauty store at around 7:12 p.m., where police say they took off with almost $650 worth of stolen merchandise. Less than an hour later, they enter a Kohl's store, where they reportedly stole more than $1,180 worth of items. They can then be seen as they leave the store, walking through the parking lot with stolen items in tow.

Suddenly, the video cuts to body camera footage of police chasing the suspects through a parking lot before they're arrested, according to a statement released on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Destiny Bender, 24, and Deanna Hines, 24, of Long Beach and 26-year-old Signal Hill woman Michelle Pitts. All three were booked on charges of grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and resisting arrest.

Video shows two of those suspects sitting handcuffed in the back of a patrol car.

"It's a felony?" one can be heard asking.

"B---h new laws," the other responds. "Stealing is a felony. And this is Orange County b---h they don't play."

Seal Beach police offered an explanation of the new changes in effect across California.

"Proposition 36, which voters approved in November 2024, creates stricter penalties for organized theft and expands law enforcement capabilities to combat repeat offenders," the Seal Beach police statement says. "Specifically, it permits felony charges for petty theft with prior convictions, allows aggregating the value of stolen goods from multiple thefts to meet the $950 felony threshold, and introduces enhancements for theft crimes involving two or more offenders acting in concert."

The video was set to the tune of "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" by Nancy Sinatra, likely alluding to the large furry boots worn by one of the suspects.

Police say that the release of the video is a part of their "Don't Steal in Seal" campaign, which highlights arrests and looks to educate the public on the consequences of committing crimes in their city.

"The campaign has received widespread praise for this innovative approach and effectiveness in engaging the community," the department release said.