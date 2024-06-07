Video shows man shooting at random passing cars in San Jacinto as more details emerge

An image from surveillance video shows a man shooting at passing vehicles in San Jacinto.

Surveillance video shows a man aiming a gun at passing cars in San Jacinto before opening fire in a shooting that left one man dead and another person wounded.

The footage released Thursday by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department allegedly shows Julio Cesar Rodarte, 39, as the gunman. San Jacinto police arrested him as the suspect in the Tuesday shooting, in which he appeared to target victims randomly.

The man killed in the gunfire has been identified by sheriff's officials as Victor Hugo Leon, 42, of San Jacinto. He and another wounded person were rushed to a nearby hospital but he was later pronounced dead.

Several vehicles were struck by the shots fired near West Seventh Street and South San Jacinto Avenue Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the shooting at 7:05 a.m., and hours later, cars could be seen with bullet holes in video of the scene.

Inmate records show Rodarte is currently being held without bail at Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

Aurelio Pelayo, who works at a tire shop in the area, was standing outside the business when he saw a man raise and gun and shoot. He said he was scared and ran into the shop. Later, he saw the man taking off his clothes after he stopped firing, something other witnesses have said.

The owner of the tire shop, Enrique Torres, said his business was closed and he feels "lucky" since there could have been a dozen people outside the shop if it was open. He worries that Pelayo could have been shot.

"If he would've stayed outside maybe 30 seconds, he would've got shot by this guy," Torres said.

A cashier at a convenience store nearby, who did not want to appear on camera and spoke anonymously, said she saw the suspect walk into the store earlier in the morning. She said he appeared "sweaty" and anxious as he came in.

"He started walking back and forth, and he looked a little nervous so that made me a little nervous," she said.

She said the man put on a hoodie as he walked toward another part of the store.

"So that's when I got a little scared, you know, thinking he's gonna rob the store — he's gonna rob me or do something," she said.

The cashier said the man approached the counter and asked her what he could buy for a dollar.

"And I gave him a couple options, and he said, 'OK, well I just have a dollar,' and he walked out," she said.

About 10 to 20 minutes later, she said, there were police taping off an area outside and she could tell something was wrong.

"I started hearing all this commotion outside," she said.

Someone later showed her a picture they said was of the suspected shooter, and she realized it was the same man she saw come into the store.

"Once I saw him, then I was shook," she said. "I got really scared. I knew he was up to no good and then I found out what he did."