Video shows federal agents surrounding Los Angeles family's car

A video shows federal agents surrounding a Los Angeles family's car as they drove their six-year-old son to school on Wednesday morning.

Jesus and Melanie Sanchez said they were going about their normal routine when the agents stopped them in the Arleta neighborhood.

"It was a total panic because, seeing their eyes, I distinguished that it seemed they were looking at me with hate," Jesus said in Spanish. "It was something terrible. It's horrible what's happening."

The couple said the agents did not explain to them why they were stopped.

"I feel like they were just there for one reason, to get us out," Melanie said. "I don't know. It was just very scary."

In the video, agents motion with their hands seemingly asking for an ID. The Sanchez family shouted multiple times that they were U.S. citizens.

At one point, another agent steps out of the vehicle that's parked directly in front of the family's car.

"They were telling me that I wasn't a citizen," Jesus said in Spanish. "I asked them why they were saying that. I am an American citizen. They told me I wasn't, maybe because of how I look."

The couple said it was terrifying for the entire family, including their son.

"He was shaking," Jesus said in Spanish. "He was shaking, his lips turned purple. He was covering his ears. He said he was talking to God."

Eventually, the federal agents left the scene without detaining anyone. The family was able to drive away, but the confusion and fear from that moment still linger.

"For them to be leave like that, it was really crazy," Melanie said. "They didn't say anything."

Rep. Luz Rivas, who represents the area, condemned the stop and accused the agents of racial profiling.

"The video of masked ICE agents racially profiling U.S. citizens in Arleta is horrifying and absolutely wrong," Rivas said in a statement. "It is a terrifying reality that too many people, regardless of their citizenship status, are living through every day. ICE continues to be a threat to the safety of our neighbors, and they need to leave our communities alone. ICE must be abolished."

The Sanchez family said their son is still having nightmares about the encounter.

CBS LA reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment or clarification about what happened, but we have not heard back.