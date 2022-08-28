Watch CBS News
Video released of frightening smash-and-grab robbery in Montclair

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

For the first time, security video has been released of a frightening smash-and-grab robbery in Montclair last Thursday. 

Three men walked in with a sledgehammer and started smashing cases at Anthony & Company in the Montclair Place Mall. 

That's when store employees started fighting back. They grabbed everything they could find and threw items at the robbers. 

Store employees say the suspects still made off with about $100,000 in store merchandise. 

First published on August 28, 2022

