Pasadena police say "horseplay will not be tolerated" at video release of accidental cop-to-cop shooting

Video released by the Pasadena Police Department shows a Sept. 7, 2025, accidental shooting incident in the department's parking garage involving two police officers, leaving one of them injured.

On Wednesday, the department released the video to the public, as law enforcement agencies are required under state law to release Critical Incident Video.

"The Pasadena Police Department remains committed to serving our community with integrity, accountability, and respect. Accordingly, horseplay and or failure to adhere to safety rules and standards of professional conduct will not be tolerated," Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris said in a department video.

The released video footage was shot on a phone from inside a police vehicle, showing the car rolling up to two officers casually talking, standing at their vehicle as they prepare for their night shift.

One of the standing officers draws his gun, points it at the vehicle, then returns it to his holster.

Pasadena Police Department, Sept. 7, 2025, Critical Incident Video. Pasadena Police Department

"Moments later, the seated officer subsequently drew his firearm, while still in the driver's seat, and pointed it towards the other officer," Harris said. "During this interaction, the driving officer's firearm discharged."

The video then shows smoke, and the standing officer grabbing his shoulder, wincing in pain as other officers rush to help him. The bullet went through the front windshield of the vehicle before striking the officer.

Pasadena Police Department, Sept. 7, 2025, Critical Incident Video. Pasadena Police Department

"The shooting resulted from officers engaged in unsafe, out-of-policy horseplay involving loaded firearms," Harris said. "This regretful conduct is not consistent with the expectations and service commitments of this department."

The chief said the officer who was shot has recovered from his injury, and disciplinary measures have been taken. He said the criminal investigation and force review are pending.

"We recognize that incidents of this nature can be difficult for our community to process. Transparency, therefore, is an important part of maintaining public trust …" Harris said.