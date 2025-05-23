Watch CBS News
Video of deadly South LA hit-and-run scooter collision released by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman while riding her scooter in South Los Angeles last month.

Video of the collision was released by LAPD on Friday, showing the moment when a vehicle struck the scooter at an intersection, and continued to drive away. Kelly Calderon, 28, died at the scene and police are hoping the video helps to identify the suspect who remains at large.

On April 8 around midnight, the suspect in a dark colored sedan, possibly a Kia Optima of Kia K5, was traveling northbound on Figueroa Street when it stuck Calderon at the Colden Avenue intersection. The driver continued on after the collision without identifying themselves or helping the victim.

Police say the suspect's vehicle has major damage to the right side of the hood, bumper and passenger door.

Anyone with information about the collision can call (323) 421-2500. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.

Video captured the April 8 fatal collision between a scooter and a vehicle in South Los Angeles. Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver.  LAPD
