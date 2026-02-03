2 arrested for murder in Victorville shooting that killed 14-year-old Jeremy Rosales

Two people have been arrested for murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Victorville that left 14-year-old Jeremy Rosales dead in January, according to San Bernardino County authorities.

The shooting happened on Jan. 16 at Victorville Park, near Glen Canyon Lane and Burwood Avenue, according to detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

After weeks of investigation, they made two arrests on Monday. SBSD officials haven't released details on the steps that led up to the arrests, but deputies said that 27-year-old Abel Ramirez and a 16-year-old boy, both of Victorville, were arrested on Monday.

The teenage boy, who hasn't been publicly identified due to his age, was arrested for murder and taken to the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center. Ramirez was also arrested for murder and booked at the High Desert Detention Center, where he remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail, authorities said.

In the days after his deadly shooting, friends, family members and football teammates of Rosales gathered to hold a large candlelight vigil in his honor. They remembered him as a great son, friend, student, and athlete with a bright future.

"Jeremy was loved by so many people," said Rosales' sister Raylene Garcia, at the time. "He touched so many hearts."