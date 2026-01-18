14-year-old boy fatally shot in San Bernardino County; search for suspect continues

San Bernardino County homicide investigators are searching for the gunman who allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in Victorville last week.

It happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16, near Glen Canyon Lane and Burwood Avenue, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies arrived to the scene and found the victim in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators identified him as Jeremy Rosales.

"The investigation is ongoing at this time," deputies said. "Additional information will be released when it becomes available."

They did not provide any information on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SBSD detectives at (909) 890-4904.