Southern California family pleads not guilty to child torture and abuse charges

Southern California family accused of torturing six children in their care

Southern California family accused of torturing six children in their care

Southern California family accused of torturing six children in their care

A San Bernardino County family pleaded not guilty to torturing and abusing six children living in their Victorville home.

Kenneth Key and Tina Marie Sheffield Key, both 60, and their daughter Katlynn Key, 23, were arrested following a months-long investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Crimes Against Children Detail. Detectives claimed the family subjected the six children, who are between the ages of 5 and 16, to "severe and prolonged abuse and neglect."

"It is obviously physical, mental and nutritional abuse, both with hands-on and lack of caring for these kids," District Attorney Jason Anderson said.

Anderson said the crimes date back a decade and only came to light when one of the older children asked for help at a store in February. They have been out of the Keys' house for months.

"You're dealing with a situation where repetitive abuse of young people by the people who should have the legal and moral obligation to take care of them and didn't," Anderson said. "We think that's an aggravating case and appropriate to ask for no bail in this situation."

Kenneth Key, Tina Marie Sheffield Key, both 60, and their daughter Katlynn Key, 23, appeared virtually during their arraignment. KCAL News

The court granted the district attorney's request to remand the family without bail. During the short hearing, Kenneth looked visibly confused by the charges, and Tina appeared frail, using a walker. Their daughter Katlynn sat quietly. Investigators said the children were subjected to daily beatings, strangulation to the point of unconsciousness and punishments of withholding food and water for days.

"The older children documented years of abuse through written documentation and photographs that were captured on iPads and cameras," Anderson said.

The district attorney's office will request medical evacuations and bone scans on the children.

"Obviously, that's going to tell a big story to the depth and degree of the abuse," Anderson said.

It's unclear how the children came to live in the home. The Department of Children and Family Services said the Keys had guardianship of children, meaning they did not have much contact with county services. Initially, authorities described the Keys as foster caregivers for the kids. The six children are not biologically related and come from multiple families.

"We think because of the years of abuse that these individuals pose a significant risk to the community and should not be released," Anderson said.

The Keys have been assigned a public defender and have another court appearance scheduled for next week.