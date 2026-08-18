Victorville man accused of intentionally crashing into adults and kids playing basketball

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrested a Victorville man accused of intentionally crashing into several adults and kids who were playing basketball in their neighborhood street on Sunday night.

Deputies said Juan Fragoso, 41, was booked for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse causing great bodily injury or death, child abuse and kidnapping.

Fragoso allegedly drove a green Chevrolet Tahoe and sped down the 15000 block of Fairbanks Drive while the group of adults and kids were playing basketball on Aug. 16.

Investigators said the group moved out of the SUV's way as it accelerated toward them. Fragoso passed the group but struck a man with his SUV before reversing toward the rest of the group, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said Fragoso then accelerated toward the adults and kids while they were standing in a driveway, hitting a woman and a child. He then allegedly crashed into another man, pinning him against a parked car, before driving away.

During his getaway, he swerved towards other people but did not strike them, according to investigators. All of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies located Fragoso at a home in the 14000 block of Tawney Ridge Lane, less than a mile away from the crime scene, the following day. They seized his SUV as evidence.