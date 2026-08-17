Driver crashes into adults and kids playing basketball in Victorville street

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is searching for the driver accused of intentionally crashing into a group of adults and kids playing basketball on a Victorville street yesterday.

Deputies said the suspect drove a green Chevrolet Tahoe and sped down Fairbanks Drive at about 7 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators said the group moved out of the SUV's way as it accelerated towards them. The driver passed the group but struck a man with his SUV before reversing toward the rest of the group.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the suspect accelerated toward the adults and kids while they were standing in a driveway, striking a woman and a kid. Deputies said the driver crashed into another man, pinning him against a parked car, before driving away.

During his getaway, he swerved towards other people but did not strike them, according to investigators. All of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies did not immediately have the suspect's description.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the case to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or the Sheriff's dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at (844) 909-3006. They can also visit the department's website here.