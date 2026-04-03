18-year-old arrested for deadly Victorville shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday for a deadly shooting that happened in Victorville over the weekend, according to San Bernardino County authorities.

The shooting happened on Sunday, March 29, at around 3:30 p.m., when deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department were called to the 13000 block of Starshine Drive for reports of gunfire, according to a news release from the department.

"When deputies arrived, they located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," the release said.

The victim, since identified by detectives as 22-year-old Victorville man Elias Victor Marcell Brooks, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Deputies say that the suspect, 18-year-old Fontana resident Michael Christopher Gallardo, turned himself in at the Upland Police Department on Friday and was subsequently taken into custody. He was booked for murder and remains behind bars without bail.

As their investigation continues, SBSD detectives asked anyone with further information to contact them at (909) 890-4904.