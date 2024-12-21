Victims waiting for rideshare robbed at gunpoint in Culver City, police say

Two people waiting for a rideshare early Saturday morning were robbed at gunpoint, police said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Krueger Street, according to the Culver City Police Department. They were called to the area after learning of the incident and despite their prompt arrival they could not find a suspect, said a statement.

Investigators say that the victims were waiting for a rideshare vehicle in the area when they were approached by an unidentified suspect.

"The suspect pointed a black handgun at the victims and demanded their bags," police said. "The victims handed over a purse and backpack. The suspect threatened to 'kill' the victims if they contacted police and then left the area on foot."

They were last seen running from the area eastbound toward Higuera Street, police noted. He is described as a man in his early-20s that is short with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact CCPD at (310) 253-6120.