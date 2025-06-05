Watch CBS News
Victim of downtown Los Angeles knife attack recounts harrowing experience

One of the two victims of a violent knife attack in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend is recounting the terrifying experience he had upon returning home from work.

"I have staples in my head that start ... at the crown of my head," said Kyle Levitt. 

He was just about to step into his apartment complex on Sunday morning after work when he says he was attacked from behind. He believes he was struck at least four times, causing him to fall to the ground. 

Levitt suffered cuts to his head, ear and right hand with what Los Angeles police are now calling a large butcher knife. It was previously reported that the weapon used was a machete. 

"Both of the tendons leading to my thumb were completely severed," Levitt said. "I could see them."

It wasn't the only similar crime that happened in the area that morning either. About a quarter of a mile away a man in his 60s was also attacked. He died after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said. 

Sometime after beginning their investigations, police were pointed to the attacker by witnesses in the area. They took the suspect, 26-year-old Caleb Daniels, into custody and recovered the knife they believe he used. 

"I can say I don't hold it against him," Levitt said. "Obviously, I wish it didn't happen to either myself or the man who unfortunately passed away."

He does, however, want Daniels to be held accountable and to make sure that he gets the help he needs. 

Daniels was previously arrested in March 2024 for a criminal threat, but his case was rejected by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office at the time. 

As he continues to recover, Levitt is calling the incident a learning experience. 

"Making sure I'm doing all I can to be alert and aware so something like this doesn't happen again," he said. 

Daniels is scheduled to appear in court in front of a county judge on July 3. 

