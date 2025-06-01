Watch CBS News
Machete-wielding man kills one, wounds another in downtown Los Angeles, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
/ KCAL News

One person was killed and another was wounded after they were allegedly attacked by a man armed with a machete in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. 

The first attack happened just after midnight in the 1100 block of S. Grand Avenue near 11th Street, Los Angeles police said. 

While they were on scene and conducting life-saving measures, officers were made aware of a second similar incident happening in the 1000 block of S. Broadway near 15th Street, police said. 

They arrived to the area and found a second victim. 

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals, where one later died. He has only been identified as a man in his 60s. The second victim, a man believed to be in his mid-30s, was in stable condition as of Sunday night. 

One person was taken into custody in connection with the incidents and the alleged weapon was recovered, police said. He has not yet been identified. 

Dean Fioresi

