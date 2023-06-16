Vice President Kamala Harris visits Southland for weekend-long visit

Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to return to Los Angeles early Friday evening, which could create some serious rush hour issues when she arrives.

She's expected to arrive at LAX a little after 6 p.m. on board a flight from Denver, according to a statement from her office.

Harris, who lives in Brentwood, will then be taken from the airport to the West Los Angeles area via motorcade, which could mean road closures all along the route.

For information on traffic throughout Los Angeles County, visit the KCAL News NEXT Traffic page here.

She'll be accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

Though she has no scheduled appearances over the weekend, Harris is set to appear on CNN's "Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom" program at the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park on Monday. She'll be joined by the likes of Nelly, Charlie Wilson, Miguel and Mike Phillips.

This is the second time she's visited the area in the last two months, after spending four days in the area in late-May, in which she made several public appearances that included a tour of the Baldwin Hills nonprofit organization Baby2Baby and attending Brittney Griner's first WNBA appearance since her return to America after an extensive detention in Russia.