Watch CBS News
Local News

Vice President Kamala Harris to swear in Karen Bass Sunday

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

It will be a historical moment Sunday when Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass.

Harris is the first woman, and woman of color, vice president of the United States and Bass will be sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles, also the first woman, and woman of color, to serve as mayor of the city.

The mayoral inauguration ceremony takes place Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in front of City Hall's Spring Street entrance. Bass' term as mayor begins on Dec.12.

As Bass readies for her new position, she announced this week a jobs portal as she seeks to staff her new administration. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 9:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.