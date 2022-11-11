Veterans Day parades set to march on for first time in three years throughout Southern California

For the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Angelenos will be able to partake in the beloved San Fernando Veterans Day Parade, along with some high profile guests.

The parade will get underway in Pacoima at 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard before continuing down San Fernando Blvd. to it's designated end at Richie Valens Park.

There, beginning at around 2 p.m., attendees will be able to partake in the weekend-long carnival that features rides, games, food and other entertainment.

"The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade is the largest Veterans Day event for Veterans in the County of Los Angeles which thousands of (approximately 20,000) residents come out every year to pay tribute to the men and women who serve or have served," it says on the parade's website. "Our Veterans have earned their right to have a Parade."

Both Mayor Eric Garcetti and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso were expected to make appearances at Friday's parade.

In El Monte, hundreds were expected to gather for the City of El Monte Veterans Day Celebration, hosted to honor all who have served in the United States Military, especially local veterans of American Legion Post 261 and Veterans of Wars Post 10218.

Members of the El Monte City Council were set to present a tribute to veterans, along with Congresswoman Grace Napolitano, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Senator Susan Rubio and state Assemblymembers Mike Fong and Blanca Rubio.