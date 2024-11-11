Veterans Day celebrations to take place across Los Angeles County

Opportunities to reflect, celebrate, and honor the service and sacrifice of America's military veterans are taking place in various celebrations across Southern California on Monday, Veterans Day.

In his Veterans Day proclamation, President Joe Biden declared, "Each one of our nation's veterans is a link in a chain of honor that stretches back to our founding days -- bound by a sacred oath to support and defend the United States of America."

In Los Angeles County, parades, flyovers, and observances are taking place throughout the day. Pasadena is using its celebration to pay tribute to a Marine Corps reserve battalion headquartered in the city. The 2nd Battalion, 23d Marine Regiment has been deployed for a yearlong tour of duty. The 10:30 a.m. celebration will include a Yellow Ribbon Ceremony with music by the Pasadena Scottish Pipes and Drums. There will be speakers and booths from various military-related organizations, an 11:11 a.m. flyover, with Pasadena Fire Department firefighters serving free hot dogs.

The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade begins at 11:11 a.m. at Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Mission Hills and will proceed south on Laurel Canyon Boulevard for 1.1 miles to Ritchie Valens Park. Former U.S. Army Spc. Edward Landin, who served from 1971-73, will be the grand marshal.

West Hollywood's Veterans Day ceremony will focus especially on LGBTQ veterans. The 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at the Sal Guarriello Veterans Memorial, located at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive.

In Santa Monica, veterans and active military members will receive free meals and ride tickets to Pacific Park at the Veterans Day ceremony on the Santa Monica Pier, which will include a military flyover with Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters and a demonstration by the United States Military Academy at West Point Drill Team.

"Thursday Night Football" pregame analyst Andrew Whitworth will be among the speakers and join fellow former NFL players Cade McNown and Donnie Edwards in leading a military convoy with Army vehicles from the California Army National Guard. The ceremony will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forest Lawn's 65th annual Veterans Day Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills and include a flyover, patriotic music, an invocation and benediction, a color guard, a wreath-laying and family-friendly activities.

The Queen Mary in Long Beach will have an exclusive free celebration for veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The celebration will include the opportunity to write letters to active-duty military personnel, arts and crafts and veterans sharing inspiring stories. Attendees can take free self-guided tours of the ship's exhibits. Entertainment will include a tribute to The Andrews Sisters.

Also in Long Beach, a Veterans Day event will be held at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include food, vendors, a car show and music.

Redondo Beach will observe the day at the Veterans Memorial, in Veterans Park by the Redondo Pier, beginning at 1 p.m. The event will include reflection, commentary and music to honor all those who have served their country.

Colonel Andrew Dermanoski, US Space Force, Commander of Los Angeles Air Force Base is the keynote speaker. A veteran from the local community will be presented with the Flag from the Memorial during the ceremony.

Azusa, Alhambra, Baldwin Park, Carson, Cerritos, Monterey Park, Norwalk, Palmdale and Santa Clarita are among the other Los Angeles County cities also holding Veterans Day ceremonies.