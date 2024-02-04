La Tuna Canyon Road placed under evacuation orders as powerful storm moves in

La Tuna Canyon Road was placed under mandatory evacuation orders Sunday due to an increased risk of flooding and mudslides as a result of a powerful storm that was moving into the region, city officials announced.

Mayor Karen Bass announced that the evacuation order also impacted the surrounding areas of Horse Haven Street to the north, Martindale Avenue to the east, Penrose Street to the south and Ledge Avenue to the west. The evacuation order impacted about 50 properties.

"Keeping people safe is our top priority, and in conditions like this, lives can be lost. Given the storm's increasing intensity and the conditions along La Tuna Canyon Road, some residents along Tuna Canyon Road are now under an Evacuation Order," said Mayor Bass. "I urge Angelenos in the area to evacuate immediately. We will continue to keep all Angelenos updated, especially those in high-risk areas."

Evacuation centers have been set-up at the following sites:

Sunland Senior Citizen Center, 8640 Fenwick St, Sunland, CA 91040

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

The City also established two emergency evacuation centers for large animals at the following sites: