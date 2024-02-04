Mudslide flows through two homes in Hollywood Hills, firefighters evacuate at least 7 others

A pair of mudslides in the hills of the San Fernado Valley forced at least 10 families out of their homes Sunday night.

The first happened at about 9:00 p.m. in the 11900 block of Lockridge Road in Hollywood Hills, shearing a gas line and causing a leak. It also knocked two homes off their foundations. There are seven others at risk of damage. The Los Angeles Fire Department evacuated 16 residents from those nine homes.

A witness said that what appeared to be someone's kitchen, including a refrigerator, washed out onto the street.

At least one family has a temporary housing option, while another is trying to contact the Red Cross for help finding a place to stay. There have been no injuries.

The other slide was much smaller and damaged one home in the 14900 block of Stonesboro Place in the hills of Sherman Oaks.