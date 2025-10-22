Vernon bicyclist dies after being struck by two-hit-and-run drivers, police say

A bicyclist was killed after they were struck by two hit-and-run drivers in the Vernon area near downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. near Pacific Avenue and 45th Street, according to the Vernon Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, since identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office as 45-year-old William Valle, lying in the street. They believe that the bicyclist was hit by a car traveling south, which ejected Valle into northbound lanes, which is where they were hit by the second vehicle.

Paramedics pronounced Valle dead at the scene.

Investigators say that both of the cars fled from the area instead of stopping to help the victim. They were unable to provide descriptions of the vehicles or suspects involved in the deadly crash.