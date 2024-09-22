Watch CBS News
Ventura neighborhood under mandatory evacuation order due to "potentially dangerous levels of hydrocarbon vapors"

By Iris Salem

A Ventura neighborhood has been ordered to evacuate due to "potentially dangerous levels of hydrocarbon vapors."

The mandatory evacuation orders for Bayshore Avenue and Marina Park relate to an earlier gas leak. As of Sunday, Ventura police urged residents in the area to leave the area as soon as possible. 

In addition, residents south of Seaward Avenue, west of Harbor Boulevard, and north of Schooner Drive were placed under an evacuation warning. 

The incident initially unfolded Thursday due to an underground contamination source near Monmouth Way between Harbor and Pierpont Boulevards. 

"A gasoline substance was found to have leaked from a nearby property into the sewer line," an earlier news release indicated. 

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

