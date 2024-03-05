Ventura man convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault of a child; faces 90 years to life in prison

A Ventura man has been convicted of more than a dozen counts of sexual offenses committed against a child and now faces between 90 years to life in prison.

Jameson Paul Johnson Ventura County District Attorney's Office

Jameson Paul Johnson, whom Ventura County prosecutors called a "transient from Ventura" was convicted on Friday of the 13 felony counts, which include six counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child, six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of forcible rape.

Additionally, a statement from prosecutors said that a jury also found true special allegations connected to various counts, including allegations that the crimes involved great violence, the victim was particularly vulnerable and that Johnson engaged in substantial sexual conduct with the victim.

On Tuesday, the judge also found those special allegations true during a trial.

The statement says that Johnson met the victim when she was 10-years-old in 2005, when both were transient and living in Ventura.

"The sexual abuse started when the victim was 11 years old and continued until she was 15 years old," the statement said. "The abuse stopped when Johnson was arrested for criminal threats made against the victim and her mother."

The abuse was reported in 2016, when Johnson sent the victim threatening letters from prison. He was arrested again in 2018 after a Ventura Police Department investigation.

"I am deeply grateful to the jury for their attention and thoughtful deliberation in this case," said Supervising Deputy District Attorney Rafael Orellana, who prosecuted the case. "Although justice for this victim was long delayed, their verdict means that it was not ultimately denied. The defendant will now be held responsible for the horrific crimes he perpetrated against the victim."

Johnson is due in court on April 25, when he is scheduled for sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison, plus an additional determinate term of 21 years.