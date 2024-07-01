Ventura deputies search for suspects who stole several guns from Camarillo Gun Store

Ventura County deputy sheriffs are searching for the suspects who burglarized a Camarillo gun store early Monday morning, using a car to smash the store's glass front door to gain entry.

The sheriff's department got the call around 4:20 a.m. of a car into the Camarillo Gun Store on Ventura Boulevard.

Senerey De Los Santos with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a stolen Blue Kia was used to back into the store, where at least four to five masked suspects entered the store.

She said two to three cases containing guns were smashed and several weapons were taken. No ammunition or cash was stolen. Owners of the store were doing inventory Monday morning to determine exactly which guns were stolen and how many.

The suspects then fled in a second vehicle, a silver sedan.

"We haven't had an incident like this in quite some time, so yeah this is a little bit shocking," De Los Santos said. She said detectives are currently going over surveillance footage to aid in the investigation.

Camarillo Gun Store's front glass door was smashed Monday morning, as several suspects stole guns from the store and fled. KCALNews