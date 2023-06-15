Ventura deputies arrest 9 teenagers for beating, stealing shoes from rival gang members

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested nine teenagers accused of beating rival gang members before stealing their shoes on two separate occasions.

The first alleged attack happened on October 2022 at a shopping center in the 200 block of N. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. In this incident, four teenagers attacked two members of a rival gang. The suspects beat the alleged gang members, who were also teens, and ripped off the shoes of one of the victims before running away.

According to deputies, several months later on June 3, the same victims and three other teens committed an almost identical attack in another city.

Detectives said the group of teens jumped a juvenile in the 600 block of Avenida De La Plata in Newbury Park. They allegedly beat the boy and held him on the ground with a knife to his neck while they stole his shoes.

Both incidents were caught on camera, allowing detectives to identify all of the suspects and arrest them about two weeks later. All of the teenagers were boys between the ages of 14 and 17. All of them were from Thousand Oaks.

They have all been booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center while they await their day in court.