Ventura County man arrested for recording women inside Target dressing rooms

A Ventura County man was arrested for allegedly recording women inside the dressing room of a Target store on several different occasions, authorities said.

Jack Crawford, 25, of Thousand Oaks, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 17, after months of investigation into the matter, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were first made aware of the allegations back on June 5, when they were called to the Target store in the 2700 block of Teller Road in Thousand Oaks for reports of a person recording someone in the fitting room, the VCSD release said.

"The victim observed a cell phone camera over the wall and into the fitting room," deputies said. "The victim yelled out and the cell phone was suddenly pulled back over the wall."

Video surveillance from inside the store allowed investigators to identify the suspect as Crawford. They secured a search warrant for his cell phone, and upon search, they found video evidence that he visited the same Target store on May 12, June 2 and June 5.

"He video recorded a total of eight unknown female victims while changing in fitting rooms," the release said.

Crawford was arrested and booked for eight counts of invasion of privacy.

Due to the nature of the investigation, deputies are asking anyone who may know more or who believes they are a victim to contact them at (805) 494-8229.